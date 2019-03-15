With reports of soggy homes due to snow melt and recent rains, sump pumps are a hot item. And stocks at some stores are low, so call around before heading out.

One store is ready for the business: MN Home Outlet, which has locations in Burnsville (2300 Hwy. 13), Woodbury (10470 Hudson Rd.) and Coon Rapids (20 Coon Rapids Blvd.).

The home improvement liquidator has more than a thousand divided among the three stores, although the Burnsville location has the largest selection.

Prices are about 50 percent off regular retail prices.

For more information, go to www.mnhomeoutlet.com. Get an additional 10 percent off coupon for signing up to get the newsletter and promotions.

-- JOHN EWOLDT