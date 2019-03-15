With reports of soggy homes due to snow melt and recent rains, sump pumps are a hot item. And stocks at some stores are low, so call around before heading out.
One store is ready for the business: MN Home Outlet, which has locations in Burnsville (2300 Hwy. 13), Woodbury (10470 Hudson Rd.) and Coon Rapids (20 Coon Rapids Blvd.).
The home improvement liquidator has more than a thousand divided among the three stores, although the Burnsville location has the largest selection.
Prices are about 50 percent off regular retail prices.
For more information, go to www.mnhomeoutlet.com. Get an additional 10 percent off coupon for signing up to get the newsletter and promotions.
-- JOHN EWOLDT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Point of Sale
Business
Sump pumps still available at some Twin Cities stores
Some stores are reporting low inventories as flooding occurs, so call around before you go.
Business
How to get free or reduced tickets to Twin Cities Auto Show and make $150, too
Sit in a monster truck, test drive electric vehicles, and talk to current and former Minnesota Viking greats, all at the Twin Cities Auto Show.
Business
Target announces limited edition Vineyard Vines collaboration
The collection of 300 items will be available on May 18.
Business
Target adds new $9.99 wine, marketed as a 'premium' line
The Collection debuts in stores March 3, marketed as a "premium" line compared to $5 California Roots.
Business
Best Buy hosting Pokémon card traders
Events held nationwide as a strategy to draw enthusiasts to its stores.