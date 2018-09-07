The Traveler: Rachel Dickinsen of Roseville.

The scene: Mont-Saint-Michel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, seems to float above water off the coast of Normandy on the northern coast of France. The island is dominated by a stunning abbey and monastery that was once accessible only during low tide. Today, a causeway ties it to the mainland.

The trip: Dickinsen and her husband celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by visiting France this spring. “We started our trip with a drive through Normandy ... [Mont-Saint-Michel] was one of our favorite stops on our two-week trip around northern France,” she wrote in an e-mail.

The destination: “Mont-Saint-Michel is the inspiration for the castle in the Disney movie ‘Tangled’ (our 3-year-old daughter’s favorite movie),” she wrote.

About the shot: Dickinsen took this photo with her iPhone 7 from the causeway between her hotel in La Caserne and Mont-Saint-Michel. “It looks like something from out of a dream, like a medieval village rising out of the sea,” she wrote. “While there is a free shuttle for tourists along the causeway, I knew the best photos could only be taken on foot.”

