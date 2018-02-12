St. Paul Public Schools and the St. Paul Federation of Teachers reached tentative agreement on new contracts overnight, averting a strike that was scheduled to start Tuesday.

The union representing teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals called off the walkout after reaching a deal during a 13-hour bargaining session, the federation announced shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

While specifics of the tentative agreements for each of the three groups, including pay, were not released, the union said it won support for students, especially English Language learners and students needing special education services.

"We are proud to have settled a fair contract that will improve our public schools for all of our students," said federation president Nick Faber. "We look forward to continuing the fight for fully funded, racially equitable schools in the weeks and months ahead."

School superintendent Joe Gothard, who was involved with the mediation sessions over the weekend, said he was relieved and happy to have reached an agreement with the union.

"Both the district and the union feel passionately that our students deserve the best education we can give them," Gothard said. "This is a strong step in that direction."

However, it is not a done deal yet. The two-year deals will be reviewed by the federation's executive board Monday night. If the board recommends the agreements, it will hold meetings with its members to review the contracts and schedule votes. Dates for votes have not been set. The school board also has to sign off on the deal.

As the final steps in securing final agreements move forward, all strike planning activities, including the operation of the district "kid spaces" and SPFT "safe sites," have been canceled, the union said in a statement.

The union said it will continue to fight for adequate funding.

"Know the fight is not over yet," the statement said. "We will continue to fight to fully fund our public schools."

On Jan. 31, 85 percent of teachers who took part in a strike authorization vote backed a walkout. But two longtime teachers — one of whom, Roy Magnuson, led the union's political arm in 2015 — criticized the current leadership's confrontational tactics, and wrote Op-Ed pieces to say they were voting, "no."

"I am very pleased that a strike was averted," Magnuson said Monday. "The long term damage that a strike would have caused would have taken years to overcome. Trust broken is hard to restore. Everybody who made the settlement happen should be thanked."

This would have been the first teacher's strike in St. Paul since 1946, something that looked likely as the two sides met at district headquarters on Sunday. Outside, about 100 teachers, parents and students — many wearing the union's signature red colors — rallied late afternoon, walking in an ever-widening circle, chanting, "Whose schools? Our schools," and other slogans.

Sunday's talks marked the 11th round of mediation and the seventh session in seven days, and it came a day after Mayor Melvin Carter met with the negotiators to offer encouragement to reach a deal.

In a letter to families, Gothard said the district will provide more details about the agreement in the coming days, and said that "I believe we have arrived at an agreement that respects both parties' desire to do better by our students, while honoring the district's budget challenges."

The St. Paul Public School District has been in budget-cutting mode for the past three years as it faced huge deficits, including $27.3 million in 2017-18.

Nancy Bitenc, a district parent active in a No Cuts To Kids movement that fought classroom cuts in 2016, said that her son, a fifth-grader at Adams Spanish Immersion School, had a four-day school trip to Concordia Language Villages in Bemidji canceled preemptively due to concerns that teachers would be on strike and unable to attend. On Sunday night, Bitenc said, she was certain that there would be a strike.

"I have never been so glad to be wrong about something," she said.