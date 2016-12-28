A driver in the midst of a seizure rolled through a red light at a well-traveled Eagan intersection and kept going until two witnesses — one on foot and the other driving a truck — put their own well-being in peril and came to her rescue.

The daring acts on behalf of the ailing 57-year-old woman quickly unfolded late Tuesday afternoon near Cliff Road and Rahncliff Road, said police spokesman Aaron Machtemes.

The car, heading south on Rahncliff, went through the red light and kept going at just a few miles per hour.

A man driving a box truck sitting at the intersection and followed the car. Meanwhile, a man who just walked out of the Walgreen drugstore saw the same thing.

“He’s running alongside and banging on the vehicle,” but the woman was not responding, Machtemes said.

The box truck driver pulled up to the left side of the car and nudged it enough to quickly bring it to a stop not all that far from a pond down the road.

Scrape marks were left on the car in the aftermath of a truck driver using his vehicle to bring the car to a safe rest.

One of the men grabbed a tool of some sort and busted out the right back seat window. The two strangers then started giving aid to the woman until first responders arrived, took over and got her to a hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, the woman was resting at her Eagan home, “in good spirits [and] grateful” for what the two men did to keep her from further trouble, Machtemes said.

“What the people did was what they thought was the best thing to do at the time,” Machtemes said. “The standard recommendation is to call 911 and they did that. ... Luckily, nobody got hurt.”

Police said they will be nominate the two men for the department’s outstanding citizen award.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the men who came to the woman’s rescue or her identity.