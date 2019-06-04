A toasty Tuesday afternoon in the Twin Cities and elsewhere in the region is poised to take a stormy turn later in the day.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected late in the afternoon and into the evening across much of the lower third of Minnesota and stretching into western Wisconsin, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Some of the storms could be severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat, followed by large hail,” reads a hazard weather outlook from the NWS.

With fair amount of humidity combining with temperatures in the upper 80s, the metro is under a thunderstorm watch until at least 8 p.m.

A few miles to the north and west, that watch turns to a warning stretching from just east of St. Cloud eastward to Princeton and Zimmerman, where rocky weather is moving in from the west.

People in those communities should expect winds nearing 60 miles per hour and the potential for penny-sized hail, the NWS is saying.

A snapshot from the National Weather Service.

Xcel Energy said it’s gearing up additional crews if customers lose electricity during the storm.

“We understand it can be difficult to lose power due to a severe storm,” said Lee Nordby, director, control center operations, Xcel Energy. “Our employees are ready to go if tonight’s storm cause power outages. We have crews, equipment and trucks pre-staged throughout Minnesota and the Dakotas and will send them where they are needed to restore power.”

Once the unsettled weather clears out, temperatures are forecast to retreat into the low 80s, and clear skies will prevail, the weather service added.