The Twin Cities metro area will be pelted by rain and sleet starting early Saturday, part of a slow-moving weekend storm system that could bring much more hazardous conditions to the north and west, forecasters said Friday night.

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday and linger until 6 a.m. Monday for much of western and northwestern Minnesota. Cities as far-flung as International Falls, Bemidji, Hibbing, Ely, Grand Marais, Fergus Falls, Morris and Marshall will wake up to snow and sleet early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Sunday night, those areas could have several inches of snow, with blustery winds gusting as high as 30 miles per hour. The St. Cloud area could see 2 to 5 inches, with 6 to 11 inches possible in Alexandria. Monday could bring even more snow and wind.

Travel is not recommended in those areas this weekend, the Weather Service warned. The state Department of Transportation will provide frequently updated road reports at https://hb.511mn.org.

In the Twin Cities and in an area extending north to Duluth and southwest to Mankato, Albert Lea and Worthington, a less dire winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and last until just 3 p.m. Saturday. Precipitation in those areas will be largely in the form of freezing rain and sleet, later turning to just rain, the Weather Service said. Some thunder is also possible.

On Sunday, when the metro area high will be 38, rain will fall much of the day, turning to snow and sleet later in the day. Monday will be colder, with a high of just 31, and 1 to 3 inches of snowfall likely.

Southeastern Minnesota, including the city of Rochester, will be largely spared any precipitation but rain, the Weather Service said. However, it warned that minor flooding of streams and rivers in that area is possible.

So far, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look to be dry, the Weather Service said, with a low of 17 on Tuesday night and a high of 31 on the first day of 2020.