Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island

Sixteen indigenous artists pay homage to the ongoing brutal epidemic of missing or murdered Native American women. Curated by Angela Two Stars (Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux) and assistant curator Moira Villard, the works in this powerful show delve into themes of what it means to be missing, how families and loved ones are affected, and how to recover and heal from such trauma. Janice Rabideaux's "Safe Place" is a gentle sculpture of a babylike figure, its head covered with braids made from the artist's own hair, nestled in a turtle shell — a safe home. Other works get visceral through data, like Robert Martinez's portraits of Native women overlaid with statistics about the show's topic, reminding people of the rarity of this information about indigenous people. (7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. through June 21. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. Free. 612-235-4970 or allmyrelationsarts.com)

alicia eler