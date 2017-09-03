Stillwater police are looking for a suspect in a robbery Sunday at an ATM in Stillwater Township.

A man with a handgun robbed a female victim about 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of a U.S. Bank branch at 213 E. Chestnut St. in Stillwater Township.

Police describe the suspect as 5-foot-10 to 6 feet with a slender build. He wore a charcoal gray hooded sweatshirt and long green shorts that extended past his knees, possibly camouflage in design. The man's hood was pulled tightly around his head and he wore sunglasses, with black fabric covering his face.

The suspect initially fled on foot but was seen getting into a light-colored Ford Focus from the early 1990s, possibly silver in color.

Anyone with information should contact the Stillwater Police Department at 651-351-4945.

Erin Adler