A man sexually assaulted nearly three decades ago by a predator who later went on to abduct, molest and kill Jacob Wetterling has been awarded more than $17 million in damages by a Stearns County judge.

Jared Scheierl was just 12 years old when he was walking home after ice skating and eating a malt in Cold Spring, Minn. in early 1989 when Danny Heinrich pulled up in his car and snatched the boy off the street, threatening that he had a gun. He assaulted Scheierl in the back seat of his car.

For the rest of his life, Scheierl testified at an October hearing, he became consumed with finding the predator and was plagued with nightmares, depression and anxiety that affected his marriage, his job and his social life.

Heinrich admitted in 2016 to Scheierl's assault as well as Wetterling's October 1989 abduction and murder as part of a plea bargain to federal child pornography charges. New DNA testing linked Heinrich to a spot on a sweatshirt that Scheierl was wearing during his assault.

With the statute of limitations barring prosecution for Scheierl's assault, Scheierl sued Heinrich for unspecified punitive damages.

"How does this court put a value on the diminished quality of life that Mr. Scheierl lived as a result of Mr. Heinrich's act?" wrote Stearns County District Judge Andrew Pearson in a 10-page order. "It's been said that a human life is worth more than all the treasures of the world."

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shows Danny Heinrich, of Minnesota. Heinrich, who confessed to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, of St. Joseph, Minn., has shed "countless tears" for Jacob and his family in the 27 years since his death, his lawyer said in a court filing Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Heinrich is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Monday, Nov. 21 on a child pornography charge that stemmed from the investigation into Jacob's disappearance. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to charge him with murder. (Sherburne County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

In the end, Pearson found Heinrich — in federal prison on child pornography charges after a plea deal — liable for $10 million in punitive damages, pointing to the seriousness and intentional cruelty of his crime, the length of time he concealed it and the fact that he will never be prosecuted for Scheierl's assault or Wetterling's assault and murder. Other damages include $5 million for pain, suffering, embarrassment and emotional distress, and more than $2 million in compensatory damages for lost income, future lost earning capacity and counseling fees.

"This amount is necessary to punish Mr. Heinrich and deter others like him from acting similarly," the judge wrote. "It is not excessive based on the unique circumstances of this case and is in line with awards in other cases from Minnesota and elsewhere."

It is unlikely Heinrich, now serving a 20-year prison term, will ever be able to pay the damages.

Scheierl, reached by phone, said Thursday that was never the point in filing the lawsuit. He said he felt some relief when he learned of the judgment and that it will help him move forward.

"There was just a lot of bitterness on my part just having gone through the investigation and working with everybody involved with it and then coming to that moment where I was told statutes of limitations existed," Scheierl said. "Although I was completely rejoiced when we found the whereabouts of Jacob, there was a bitter aspect of just not having justice in regards to my case or it not being recognized in a court of law or some type of accountability for almost 30 years of pain and suffering."

Jacob Wetterling was 11 years old when Heinrich kidnapped him as he biked home from a convenience store in St. Joseph, Minn., with his brother and best friend. Jacob's fate remained a mystery for 27 years until Heinrich, jailed on child pornography charges, confessed to kidnapping and killing him and burying his remains in a pasture outside Paynesville, Minn., about 30 miles from the abduction scene.