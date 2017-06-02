A Stearns County judge has blocked the public release Monday of thousands of pages of investigative documents from Jacob Wetterling’s abduction and murder.

Judge Ann Carrot’s order Friday stems from a lawsuit filed by attorneys for Jacob’s parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, who sought to prevent the release of investigative documents that include personal information about their family.

The Stearns County sheriff was expected to release more than 10,000 documents, or 56,000 pages, collected over the course of the 27-year investigation that began in 1989 when Jacob was abducted at gunpoint near his home in St. Joseph, Minn.

Stearns County officials said in a brief statement Friday afternoon that they will no longer release the documents due to pending litigation. County Attorney Janelle Kendall and Sheriff Don Gudmundson provided no further explanation, but said they would make statements at a 3:30 p.m. news conference in St. Cloud.

Until the confession and conviction of Paynesville resident Danny Heinrich last year, Wetterling’s abduction went unsolved and his whereabouts unknown for a generation. Then late last summer, Heinrich confessed under pressure and led investigators to Jacob’s remains. He admitted in court to kidnapping the 11-year-old boy in October 1989 on a road near Jacob’s home in St. Joseph, Minn. Heinrich said he fatally shot Jacob that night.

Jacob’s disappearance had been a great mystery as his family worked to help other missing and exploited children.

Interest in the case now focuses much on how law enforcement failed to build a case against Heinrich early on despite focusing on him within weeks of Jacob’s disappearance.

