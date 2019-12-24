A motorist with a history of drunken driving left a central Minnesota bar, rammed a stopped Postal Service truck from behind and fled the scene as the mail carrier lay unconscious in her vehicle, according to felony charges.

Jonathon W. Boundy, 31, was charged Monday in Stearns County District Court with three counts of criminal vehicular operation and was booked into jail in connection with the crash on a county road northeast of Albany.

Boundy, of Albany, has since be released from custody on his own recognizance. Court records list no defense attorney, and a phone listed for him was not answered Tuesday afternoon.

The mail carrier, 60-year-old Alice Theisen, of Albany, was knocked unconscious from the force of the impact and was treated for her injuries at Melrose Hospital.

At the time of the crash, Boundy was serving probation from a drunken driving conviction in 2016. Minnesota court records also show a 2011 drunken driving conviction for Boundy.

According to the criminal complaint his the latest case:

Theisen was stopped at a mailbox on County Road 154 about 5:20 p.m., when Boundy’s pickup hit the mail carrier’s SUV from behind. A resident near the mailbox said the speeding pickup hit the SUV even though it had a flashing orange emergency light on the roof and other lights illuminated as well.

The resident said he yelled at Boundy that he had just hit another vehicle, but the pickup driver kept going.

A sheriff’s sergeant tracked vehicle fluids from the scene to Boundy’s home about 2 miles away in the 1000 block of Midland Avenue.

The sergeant saw the pickup with front-end damage, and Boundy admitted to a deputy to hitting the mail carrier’s truck and had two or three mouthfuls of brandy when he got home. He also said he had been drinking at a bar in nearby St. Anna.

The deputy detected the “strong odor” of alcohol coming from Boundy and saw that his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Boundy also had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and had difficulty answering simple questions.

Law enforcement collected Boundy’s blood for testing of alcohol content. Lab results should be returned in six to eight weeks.