The state is ordering a Twin Cities manufacturer to shut down, saying the children of its workers have been poisoned by lead carried home from the factory.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Labor and industry announced the action Monday, after inspecting the plant Saturday and deciding that Water Gremlin was failing to control workers exposure to lead dust.

Water Gremlin makes lead acid battery terminals, as well as fishing sinkers, at its plant in White Bear Township, northeast of St. Paul.

Local public health investigators recently determined that at least 12 children of Water Gremlin workers had elevated levels of lead in their blood — two above the state health safety level of 15 micrograms per deciliter, a level deemed to present “a particularly serious health risk for children.”

“Confirmation of a second case of childhood lead poisoning made it clear that practices at the plant were not sufficient to reduce the risk,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said in a press release. “We needed to act quickly to protect the workers and their families.

The company has been under fire from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for most of the year, mostly related to air emissions of toxic solvents its used in operations to coat the battery terminals it makes. After the company was found to have been emitting high levels of trichloroethylene for many years, Water Gremlin agreed in March to pay more than $7 million to settle violations of its air permit, including a $4.5 million civil penalty, the second largest in state history.

In a statement Monday, Gov. Tim Walz called the situation “heartbreaking” and “unacceptable.”

The statement went on: “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from this serious public health threat and prevent any further wrongdoing by this company in Minnesota.”

