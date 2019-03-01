A manufacturer in White Bear Township will spend more than $7 million on penalties and environmental projects to settle claims that it polluted the air outside its plant for years with high levels of a hazardous chemical.

Water Gremlin’s settlement is one of the largest in the history of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The company’s pollution went on for more than 15 years, according to the MPCA.

“Not only was this a permit violation, it put peoples’ health at risk,” MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said Friday. “This should not have happened.”

Located at 4400 Otter Lake Road, which is east of Interstate 35 and south of Hwy. 96, Water Gremlin Co. makes fishing sinkers and electrical contacts for batteries that are distributed around the world. It used trichloroethylene, a known carcinogen, to coat its battery leads to prevent corrosion.

Last summer the MPCA discovered the company was violating its air pollution permit. In January, the agency asked the company to shut down part of its manufacturing facility because it was emitting high levels of trichloroethylene into the air.

At a recent MPCA information meeting about the emissions, a company executive apologized to the crowd.

“We’re profoundly sorry that we’ve created this situation,” said Carl Dubois, Water Gremlin’s vice president of international manufacturing.

