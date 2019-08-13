Minnesota state senators offered a blistering critique of the state Department of Human Services during a wide ranging hearing Tuesday morning.

The sprawling $17.5 billion social service agency has been beset in recent months with a leadership shuffle, a whistleblower action over contract compliance and an acknowledgment that the agency overpaid two Indian bands approximately $25 million for substance-abuse treatment in recent years.

“Somehow the Legislature never gets direct answers,” said state Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, who chairs one of the two committees that met together Tuesday. “It’s our expectation that given a new governor and new commissioner, there will be direct answers to questions we pose.”

Republican senators, who are clinging to a narrow 35-32 majority heading into a challenging election year, were especially pointed in their remarks and questioning as they sought to expose mismanagement in the massive agency, which serves more than 1 million Minnesotans with the help of roughly 7,300 workers.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz appointed Lutheran Social Service CEO Jodi Harpstead as the new Commissioner on Monday. She did not appear at the Senate committee hearing. DHS was expected to be represented by Acting Commissioner Pam Wheelock, a veteran public administrator who was brought in after the July resignation of Tony Lourey, who left after just six months after being appointed by Walz.

The hearing included concerns raised by the former medical director Dr. Jeffrey Schiff, who was dismissed in June. Too many decisions were being made at DHS by “a small faction that has an inordinate amount of control,” he said. Schiff said that the agency is making health policy decisions without the proper input of medical professionals.

Faye K. Bernstein, a lead contract specialist at the DHS, said she was verbally reprimanded and sidelined from her duties after she pointed out “serious noncompliance issues” with a group of contracts approved by leaders in the agency’s behavioral health division, which awards millions of dollars each year in contracts for mental health and substance use treatment and services.