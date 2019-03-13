A Minneapolis nursing home staff member’s mistake employing a tracheotomy device cut off a resident’s airway, suffocating him within 30 minutes, a state investigation determined.

A state Health Department investigation into the death on Nov. 14 at Benedictine Health Center not only blamed the nurse for the death of 75-year-old Bruce D. Peck, but also the care facility for failing to adequately train the employee on the use of a tracheotomy tube after her monthslong leave of absence.

In response to Peck’s death and investigation’s finding of neglect, which were released Tuesday by the Health Department, the nurse was suspended and the heath center immediately put nurses through retraining in this area of care and required they demonstrate competency. Although he publicly-released findings did not name the nurse or the resident, Peck was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Specifically, the investigation determined, the nurse followed a doctor’s orders and put a cap on the breathing tube attached outside Peck’s neck. This action was intended to allow him to breathe through his nose and mouth.

However, the nurse left the room having failed to deflate a cuff that wraps around the tube and holds it in place, preventing oxygen to flow from the tube into Peck’s lungs.

When the nurse returned to the room, she found him slumped over and unresponsive in his wheelchair.

“She said she called out for help and did not know what had happened to the resident,” the investigative report read.

Peck had suffocated within 30 minutes from what the medical examiner’s office described as “inadvertent cuff inflation.”

Peck, of Burnsville, was a longtime practitioner of family law who founded the Collaborative Law Institute of Minnesota, whose mission is to keep clients heading toward divorce from having to go to court to settle differences.

A family member told a state investigator that Peck “had been making progress and said she struggles not to think about his death,” the findings read. “The family was trying to protect him, and instead, he had a terrible death,” the report continued.

The Benedictine Health Center, located in the Elliot Park neighborhood on the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis, is part of the Duluth-based Benedictine Health System. It is sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth and offers senior care elsewhere in Minnesota as well as in Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

A Benedictine Health System representative said the nonprofit would reply to questions later Wednesday.