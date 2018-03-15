State utility regulators on Thursday approved the environmental review of Enbridge’s proposed new crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, a significant milestone for the controversial project.

By a vote of 5-0, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) deemed the Environmental Impact Statement for Enbridge’s proposed new Line 3 to be “adequate.” The PUC in December had voted 4 to 1 against the EIS, saying it was inadequate in addressing a handful of narrow concerns.

The PUC sent the report back to its author, the Minnesota Department of Commerce, to address the questions. PUC members said they were satisfied with the answers.

“The revised EIS before us addresses the significant environmental issues,” said Matt Schuerger, a PUC commissioner. The EIS looks at myriad potential outcomes of a new Line 3, but made no conclusions.

In June, the PUC is scheduled to decide on a “certificate of need” for the project — essentially giving it a green light or killing it.

Environmental groups and Indian tribes that oppose Line 3 have criticized the EIS on several fronts, including not adequately assessing a potential large oil spill into sensitive waters or wilderness areas.

They continue to say the EIS is inadequate, and a legal challenge of the PUC’s decision is in the offing. Honor the Earth, an environmental activist group, plans to appeal the ruling to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Paul Blackburn, an attorney for the group, told the Star Tribune.

Nancy Lange, the PUC’s chairwoman, said the panel “is on solid ground” with the EIS.

“What reviewing courts may do, that’s outside of our ability to predict,” she said.

Calgary-based Enbridge says the new pipeline — a $2.6 billion project — is a much-needed safety upgrade. The 1960s-vintage Line 3 operates at 51 percent of its capacity due to safety concerns. The new Line 3, which would primarily carry oil from Canada, would restore full capacity.

Opponents say a new Line 3 would expose a new region of Minnesota — including pristine lakes and wild rice waters — to degradation from oil spills.