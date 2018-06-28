State regulators on Thursday seemed poised to approve Enbridge’s proposed new pipeline across northern Minnesota.

All five Public Utilities Commission members on Thursday morning spoke in favor of granting Enbridge a “certificate of need” to build its controversial $2.6 billion replacement for its 1960s-vintage Line 3. They said the decaying state of the company’s current Line 3 drove their decision.

The commission is expected to formally vote on the certificate of need in the afternoon. It will also vote on whether to approve Enbridge’s preferred route.

“This is an especially difficult decision for me to make and it has no good outcome,” said commissioner Katie Sieben, who voted in favor of the certificate of need.

Commissioners said they will impose several conditions on Enbridge as part of granting the company a certificate of need, including the requirement of a corporate guarantee to cover any oil spills.

However, Sieben, like other commissioners, said the new pipeline was required under a consent decree with federal agencies, to ensure an adequate oil supply to Minnesota’s refineries and because the current Line 3 is corroding.

In an Aug. 21, 2017 photo, workers build the Wisconsin portion of Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune file photo)

The existing line “is in horrifying condition and is deteriorating rapidly,” said commissioner Matt Schuerger. “The trend of this condition is startling.”

Schuerger added: “Has the applicant met its burden of proof, I have concerns, but I believe the answer is they have.”

Commissioner Nancy Lange choked up while he spoke about the pipeline, momentarily wiping her eyes. “How would I feel if I woke up in five years and found out that [the current Line 3] had leaked? It is just too great a cost.”

Emotions were high in the hearing room. As commissioners spoke, one woman yelled “Shame.” An American Indian in the audience, as it became clear a yes vote is on the way, shouted: “You have just declared war on the Ojibwe.”

The largest objections to the pipeline have come from environmental groups, Indian tribes and some property owners’ associations, who believe a new Line 3 would exacerbate climate change and its preferred route would open a new region of Minnesota lakes, rivers and wild rice waters to degradation from possible oil spills.

To the project’s supporters — among them Enbridge’s customers, labor unions and Minnesota counties that will host the pipeline — a new Line 3 is a necessary upgrade that will create over 4,000 construction jobs and new tax revenue.

Commissioner Dan Lipschultz said that old Line 3 “is an accident waiting to happen. It’s like a gun to our head to approve the new pipeline because of the risks of the old pipeline. The gun is real and it’s loaded.”

While the PUC’s decision is by far Enbridge’s biggest hurdle, it’s not the last before the company can being construction on the 340-mile pipeline. Opponents are likely to appeal the PUC’s decision, and the company still must get water-crossing permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Before those permits are issued, a tribal cultural survey of the pipeline route must be completed. The study, which aims to document Native American cultural and historic sites, is being led by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. It’s expected to be completed by fall.

Calgary-based Enbridge says the new pipeline is a necessary safety measure. The current Line 3 can only operate at 51 percent of capacity due to safety concerns caused by flaws in its original construction. The new Line 3 would restore the full flow of oil to 760,000 barrels per day.

The project also fulfills terms in a consent decree Enbridge signed in 2016 with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency in the wake of a massive Enbridge pipeline spill in Michigan that cost over $1 billion to clean up. The consent decree ordered Enbridge to replace Line 3, if it could get state regulatory approval to do so.

The decision caps a three-year-plus regulatory process that began as an Enbridge gambit to build two new pipelines in Minnesota, both along the same new route.

The other pipeline, Sandpiper, would have transported oil from North Dakota to Superior. But after considerable opposition combined with a decline in the oil market, Enbridge shelved that project in 2016, opting instead to buy a piece of the Dakota Access pipeline.

But the publicly-traded company, North America’s largest pipeline operator, stuck with new Line 3, a critical cog in boosting its oil volume and therefore important to its customers and investors.

The new pipeline in Minnesota would be part of a larger Enbridge project, a completely new Line 3 that starts in Alberta’s oil fields. The Canadian portion is under construction, while a short stretch of new Line 3 in Wisconsin is completed.