State health investigators have cited an Eagan assisted-living facility with neglect after its staff failed to perform daily checks and a resident's death went unnoticed for two days.

The facility, the Commons on Marice, had a service providing daily checks on residents to assure their safety and well-being. However, the facility did not perform the advertised service, and a 92-year-old woman's body was found in her room in late October, two days after she died, according to a state investigation report released this week.

The elderly woman's body might have gone unnoticed even longer were it not for her attentive children.

Debbie Singer said she and her siblings became worried last fall when their normally vibrant, redheaded mother had suddenly stopped returning telephone messages.

Singer arrived at Commons on Marice to discover a pile of untouched newspapers and a box of supplies outside her mother's room. When Singer flipped on the light switch, she found her mother lying lifeless in her recliner, wearing the same clothing that she wore when Singer had last seen her, two days earlier. Her eyes were partly open, with bruising around her jawbone and lower neck area. The woman's medications had not been taken for two days. A stuffed kitten toy that Singer gave her mother was lying on the floor.

Under a residency agreement signed by the facility's senior leadership, Commons on Marice had promised to provide "Daily I'm OK checks," investigators found.

"This is not how our loved ones deserve to be treated," said Singer, a veterinarian, who also described the incident during a hearing on elder abuse at the State Legislature in February. "A daily check is a simple, basic amenity and is one reason why families believe they have peace of mind when a loved one lives in a [senior] community."

Officials with Commons on Marice did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Wednesday.

State investigators reviewed the facility's records and found that Commons on Marice had marked that it made a daily "I'm OK" check on Oct. 26; but concluded the record was falsified because the woman was not alive. A review of the facility's phone records also showed that no calls were made from the facility's front desk to check on the woman, investigators found.

After the incident, the facility conducted an internal review and implemented a new system for daily checks of residents, according to the state report.