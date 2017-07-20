How sweet it is.

Anyone attending the Minnesota State Fair can tell by the lines that Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar is the most popular food vendor. But the numbers show just how much her chocolate chip cookies dominate it.

In 2016, Sweet Martha’s sold a monstrously large $4 million worth of cookies last year.

That was more than three times the amount for the runner-up vendor, Midwest Dairy Association, operator of the $2 all-you-can-drink milk booth, at $1.1 million.

“We’re very happy and full of pride because it’s such a team effort,” Martha Rossini Olson, founder and co-owner of the business, said Thursday. “It’s a wonderful thing for the whole team of 30 managers who always come back. It trickles down to the employees.”

Olson saw a 19 percent gain in sales last year, due mostly to the addition of a third location on the north end of the fair. She’d been asking for a third location from the fair for well over a decade. The new, temporary location in a tent will be replaced by a permanent spot on the north end next year.

Patrons ate chocolate chip cookies outside Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar at last year's State Fair.

“We wanted to spread out the market to help with the long lines and give people a better experience,” said Dennis Larson, State Fair license administration manager.

Olson said she hopes to make the wait even shorter this year by adding a fourth oven in the tent. That will increase the third location’s output by another 2,000 cookies every 12 minutes. This year her three locations will employ 550 people.

Larson said the fair’s food vendors made $47 million last year, up 10 percent from 2015. Food vendors used to be charged a flat fee to have space at the fair. That changed to a percentage of revenue in 1991. Vendors now pay 15 percent of their gross, minus the amount collected for sales tax.

The rising star among the fair’s best-selling food vendors is the Blue Plate Group’s Blue Barn, which had revenue of about $630,000 last year.

“They only started three years ago,” Larson said. “They’re bringing in a new, higher-end food that’s already proven successful.”

This year’s State Fair begins Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day. Here’s a list of the top-selling State Fair food vendors by 2016 revenue:

1. Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, $3.94 million

(3 locations: Carnes Avenue, West Dan Patch, North Underwood)

2. Midwest Dairy Association, $1.16 million

(2 locations: Dairy Building’s Dairy Goodness Bar and All-You-Can-Drink Milk Booth)

3. Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, $1.12 million

4. Fresh French Fries, 894,237

(2 locations: Liggett Street and Judson Avenue)

5. Corn, $790,450

6. Blue Barn, $628,429

7. Preferred Pickle, $624,174

8. Carousel BBQ, $556,289

9. Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, $472,498

10. Giggles’ Campfire Grill, $450,190