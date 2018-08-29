OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Cole Kramer, Eden Prairie, 6-1, 180, sr.: In two years as a starter, Kramer has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 30 TDs without an interception. A dual threat with the speed to hurt defenses with his feet as well as his arm. Committed to Minnesota.

RUNNING BACKS

Evan Hull, Maple Grove, 5-11, 185, sr.: Rugged between the tackles and blazing in the open field. Rushed for 2,174 yards, with a high of 397 in a playoff victory over Roseville, and 19 TDs. Uncommitted.

Matt Cavanagh, Edina, 6-1, 190, sr.: Versatile athlete who combines tackle-breaking power with the speed to pull away from defenders. Put up 893 yards and nine TDs in 2017, added 79 tackles as a safety. Committed to Harvard.

Eli Mostaert, #98, Lakeville North defensive lineman

RECEIVERS

Treyton Welch, Buffalo, 6-3, 195, sr.: Likely the best hands in the state, making difficult catches seem easy. Despite the great hands, he had an issue with drops last season, yet caught 55 passes for 936 yards, 11 TDs. Offers from NDSU, Northern Iowa.

Jonathan Mann, Rosemount, 6-3, 190, jr.: A combination of size and speed who gets off the line well, presents a big target, runs away from defenders. A home run threat with 52 catches, 895 yards, eight TDs in 2017. Committed to Minnesota.

Billy Riviere, Wayzata, 6-4, 240, sr.: Far and away the best tight end prospect in the metro. A throwback who is equally as good as a blocker as he is a receiver. Sure-handed. Committed to North Dakota.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Quinn Carroll, Edina, 6-6, 285, sr.: The top-rated recruit in Minnesota boasts excellent footwork, a powerful initial punch and relentless drive. The object of a massive recruiting battle, which ended last spring when he committed to Notre Dame.

Bryce Benhart, Lakeville North, 6-8, 280, sr.: Has the size college recruiters drool over when looking for a true offensive tackle. Strong with his hands and use of leverage, thanks to his wrestling background. Undecided, but reportedly favoring Wisconsin.

Joey Lombard, Anoka, 6-5, 310, sr.: A mauler of a left tackle who specializes in pancake blocks. A three-year starter who has committed to South Dakota.

Bronson Warner, Eden Prairie, 6-2, 305, sr.: Barrel-chested beast (350 bench, 500 squat) who physically overpowers defensive linemen. Devastating initial punch usually subdues defenders. Has D-II offers (MSU, Mankato, Bemidji St.) and FCS-level interest.

Cody Smith, Eagan, 6-4, 275, sr.: From many good O-line prospects, Smith stands out on film for his unmatched quickness off the ball and ability to deliver a blow, and get to the second level. Undecided.

ATHLETE

Marlon Wiley, Jordan, 5-11, 180, sr.: Speedster who has won two consecutive Class 1A state meet 100-meter dash championships. Caught 36 passes for 536 yards and 4 TDs in 2017. Also returns kicks and plays DB. Offered by Howard University.