All players are seniors. Stats from last season. (College choices in parenthesES.)

Jake Braccini, forward, Buffalo (Minnesota): Hit the video record button on the cellphone anytime Braccini touches the puck. He's the total package. A strong, skilled forward with quick hands and a heavy shot. Those attributes produced 35 goals and 29 assists.

Matthew Gleason, forward, Cretin-Derham Hall (Colorado College): The centerman and two-year captain is considered the team's "heart and soul" by coach Matt Funk. Scored 34 goals and added 18 assists. Nearing the program's career scoring record.

Wyatt Kaiser, defenseman, Andover (Minnesota Duluth): Projected second-round NHL draft pick wows with his skating ability and defensive prowess. Moves the puck well. Added 10 goals and 22 assists to the offense.

Remington Keopple, Hill-Murray goaltender. High School Boys HockeyHill-Murray Pioneers @ St. Thomas Academy Cadets St. Thomas Academy Arena January 31, 2019. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine

Remington Keopple, goalie, Hill-Murray (undecided): Uses large frame (6-2, 185 pounds), plus quickness and anticipation to take away scoring chances. Finished 12-9-2 with a 1.90 goals-against average, stopped 92% of shots he faced. Named an assistant captain this season.

Zach Michaelis, forward, Elk River/Zimmerman (Omaha): A playmaker with competitive fire, Michaelis scored 20 goals and added 29 assists. But his value is also found in the way he raises the level of his linemates' play.

Nate Schweitzer, defenseman, Benilde-St. Margaret's (Colorado College): Four-year starter and two-time captain placed second on the team in scoring (15 goals, 27 assists). Lethal on the power play, where he registered seven goals and 11 assists.

David La Vaque