If voters uphold the city's trash collection system in November, St. Paul residents could get one reward: slightly lower garbage bills in 2020.

City public works staff are recommending lower rates next year. Depending on the service level they choose, residents will save between $13.40 and $14.24 a year on trash collection, according to the Public Works Department. Pricing depends on factors including fuel prices, disposal fees and state and county taxes, according to Lisa Hiebert, spokeswoman for public works.

The City Council will likely vote on the new rates next month, but it's unclear whether trash collection will continue as-is in 2020. Following an August decision from the Minnesota Supreme Court, St. Paul residents will have an opportunity to vote for or against the organized trash collection system on Nov. 5.

Emma Nelson