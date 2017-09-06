The future of the Ford site in St. Paul evokes dramatically divergent visions from nearby residents: a modern, transit-oriented and eco-friendly community of the future or an overcrowded, traffic-snarling development that will erode the surrounding neighborhood’s charm.

At the heart of the debate is a rare chance for St. Paul to remake more than 122 acres within the city — along the scenic Mississippi River — and it comes with high stakes for city officials who have been gathering feedback for years. On Wednesday, what the former Ford plant could someday become moved a step closer to reality when City Council Member Chris Tolbert convinced his colleagues to make a series of zoning changes to the Ford site, decreasing the maximum height of some buildings.

But for those worried about the impact of squeezing more than 7,000 new residents into a compact neighborhood, Tolbert’s amendment offered no comfort.

“His proposal doesn’t really address anything,” said Char Mason, a Highland Park resident who lives just a couple blocks away from Ford. “It does nothing to decrease the density.”

Tolbert’s changes include scaling down the heights of the tallest buildings from 110 feet to 75 feet — from 10 stories to six — unless the developer agrees to set aside even more green space in exchange. Tolbert said that he, like most area residents, favors converting the former industrial site into a mixed-use plan featuring housing, retail, green space and shops. The master plan sets a zoning and land use framework for that.

But, as weeks of social media debate and competing fliers among Ford neighbors prove, there are wide differences of opinion over whether the proposed housing density, traffic volume and building heights will invigorate Highland Park and St. Paul — or leave a permanent scar.

Tolbert said his amendment, which was approved by the council, “makes the plan better. I think it makes it stronger.”

But the plan is, after all, just a plan, he said. Much more will be known, and there will be much more for the City Council to do, once a developer is chosen and actual building plans are created.

Ford, which still owns the property, is expected to put the site on the market this year or in early 2018 and the city expects development would occur over 15 to 20 years.

The master plan, set for public hearing Sept. 20, divides the site into six districts with varied maximum heights. The tallest buildings would be located by other multistory residential complexes and a grocery store. Building heights would get smaller closer to the Mississippi River.

Tolbert’s amendments tweak the plan that was approved by the city Planning Commission in July. The City Council will vote on the full plan later this fall.

Years of debate

St. Paul staff have been gathering resident input on the site over the past decade — from auditorium meetings to living room gatherings. The plan they arrived at has a mix of building uses and heights. It includes a street grid that would connect to surrounding roads and pockets of green space that would dot the site, including a stormwater feature that resembles a creek and feeds Hidden Falls.

Some Highland Park residents are concerned with the housing density and traffic congestion the plan could create. The group Neighbors for a Livable St. Paul argue that the city is shoving a plan to house up to 7,200 new residents without adequate parking capacity down the neighborhood’s throat.

Other neighbors — who created their own group, Sustain Ward 3 — agree with the vision in the plan, which they said is an environmentally friendly design that will encourage transit use.

Mason said that Tolbert’s amendment does nothing to ease her opposition to the plan.

“The problem here is, he’s not addressing the number one concern of all the neighbors, of everyone who is opposed to this plan. And that’s all density and the impact of that on already overcrowded streets,” she said.