The public has stepped up to provide new funding for St. Paul Public Schools, but district leaders still are looking anxiously to the State Capitol for help in solving its budget problems.

Officials are in a potentially tough spot politically, as evidenced by School Board Member John Brodrick’s recent sharing of a question he received from one of his constituents.

“We passed a referendum. We still have a deficit. What’s up?” Brodrick said during the board’s monthly meeting in April.

Assembling a school district budget can be tricky in the best of times. There are changes in state, federal and local funding to consider, and enrollment projections, too, the latter of which have not been kind to the state’s second-largest district. It expects to lose another 513 students in 2019-20.

This year, being an odd-numbered one, makes this spring’s budget planning even more of a work in progress, as state leaders craft a two-year statewide school funding package that includes the all-important setting of the bedrock per-pupil funding formula.

For her most recent 2019-20 budget estimate, Marie Schrul, the St. Paul district’s chief financial officer, assumed a 2% increase in the formula — even though it still is being negotiated. The district, in that scenario, she said, still would find itself $3.1 million in the red. Coincidentally, each 1% increase in the funding formula is worth $3.1 million to St. Paul.

Part of the reason for the projected shortfall — the district’s fifth straight, if it comes to fruition — is that it also is investing in a new strategic plan overseen last year by Superintendent Joe Gothard.

One initiative calls for the middle schools to add one period to the school day. That would allow students access to more electives, as well as an advisory class that helps ease the transition from elementary to middle school.

Counselors would be added in the middle schools, and teachers could take advantage of the extra period to examine how they are teaching and how students are learning — a practice now in place at Washington Technology Magnet School with grades 6-12.

Other strategic plan investments include the hiring of more counselors elsewhere to help students plan for life after high school, a beefing up of preschool special-education resources and another 6.5 full-time-equivalent dual language immersion teachers.

Proposed budget allocations sent to the schools in late March show some buildings losing and some schools gaining teachers and/or special-education teaching assistants. The total number of employees in the two categories was growing, although only slightly for the teaching assistants.

Thirty-seven schools were projected to lose students, with drops ranging from two students at American Indian Magnet School on the East Side to 137 at Humboldt High, a grades 6-12 school on the West Side. The district also is opening a new E-STEM middle school at the former Crosswinds building in Woodbury near the East Side border. It has enrolled 183 of a projected 200 students, officials say.

The district must complete a new budget for the coming year by the end of June.

Last week, in an effort to get public input, the district held a budget information session at AGAPE High School. Only four citizens were there at the start. One was Greg Copeland, who has headed the city’s Republican Party and is a longtime critic of school district spending.

He shook his head over the prospect of the district facing a deficit after a successful levy vote, and about its continued enrollment losses.

The second and final budget information session takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Harding High.