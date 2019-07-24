From public art to park renovations and ambitious plans for the riverfront, the core of St. Paul is gradually developing into a destination for visitors and developers alike, according to the capital city's downtown booster group.

"There can sometimes be a narrative ... that there's not a lot going on," said Joe Spencer, president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance. "But actually, when you really look at all the projects that are under construction or recently completed, and some of the exciting ones that are in development, there really is a ton of investment happening right now in downtown St. Paul."

The Downtown Alliance celebrated its first year on Wednesday with an annual report outlining the organization's accomplishments alongside economic development projects, from a $150,000 pilot program that deployed a team of "ambassadors" downtown to the proposed $788 million Riversedge development on the site of the former county jail and West Publishing Co. headquarters.

St. Paul launched the nonprofit Downtown Alliance, an organization comparable to Minneapolis' Downtown Council, in February 2018 to attract employers and investments to the capital city.

According to the organization's annual report, there are 13 real estate development projects under construction downtown and another eight in development. Meanwhile, the Downtown Alliance has spearheaded smaller-scale changes, including new public art, musical performances and cleanup of graffiti and litter.

In the coming year, the Downtown Alliance will continue to court new employers and support development downtown, Spencer said. The organization is also exploring the creation of a special services district, he said, and may look for ways to expand downtown programming into the winter months.

