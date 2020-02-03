Ever dreamed of owning your own drive-in restaurant? This could be your chance.

Dari-ette Drive-In, the classic Italian-American summer eatery on St. Paul’s East Side is for sale, according to a real estate listing posted online.

The hangout launched in 1951 by the Fida family has been cranking out meatball subs, the third-pounder Burger-ette and banana shakes for three generations. Long before it gained wider fame with an appearance on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” the Dari-ette was beloved as a seasonal landmark, beckoning regulars to its parking lot picnic tables for red-sauce delights. (1440 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-776-3470)

The property is listed for $384,900. That price includes the unmissable green, white and red marquee.

(Calls to the restaurant did not go through Monday; the place has been closed for the season since last October.)

Owner Angela Fida grew up next to the drive-in built by her grandparents. Her parents met and fell in love while working there; Fida took over in 1998.

“We’re still here because we don’t change things,” Fida said in a 2015 Star Tribune story. “I keep it as it is. People like that.”

The Twin Cities area’s drive-ins are diminishing, and the Dari-ette has the distinction of being the only one left within the city limits of Minneapolis or St. Paul.

The metro is still home to Minnetonka Drive-In (4658 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-471-9383, minnetonka­drivein.com); the Peppermint Twist (115 Babcock Blvd. W., Delano, 763-972-2572, thepepperminttwist.com); and Wagner’s Drive-In (7000 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park, 763-533-8262, wagnersdrivein.com), which remains open year-round.

