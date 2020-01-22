St. Paul police have identified the man who died in a downtown parking ramp Monday after attempting to rob a Church of Scientology employee.

Officers responded to the ramp at 505 N. Wabasha Street, which is attached to the church, around 7 p.m. on a report of an assault. They found Andre L. Peterson, 52, of St. Paul, lying on the ground, unresponsive.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died. Ramsey County medical examiners are awaiting toxicology results before determining an exact cause of death. If ruled a homicide, it would mark the city's fourth this year.

Investigators believe Peterson targeted a 49-year-old church employee heading to work that night, near the ramp's elevator lobby. The victim told authorities that Peterson had his hand hidden his jacket, intimating a handgun.

A struggle ensued as the victim repeatedly called for help. Fellow church workers rushed to his aid.

"At some point, with their assistance, he gained control of the robbery suspect and held him on the ground until police arrived," St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster told reporters Tuesday.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his hands and face. No weapons were ever found. No arrests have been made in the case.

Peterson's criminal history stretches more than 30 years and includes seven felony convictions for aggravated robbery, drug possession and financial transaction card fraud. He's also faced charges in at least a dozen other theft and robbery cases.