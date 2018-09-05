St. Paul poet Hieu Minh Nguyen is one of five poets to win this year’s Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship awards. Each poet will receive a $25,800 honorarium, meant to give them time to think, write and study their craft.

The awards were announced by the Poetry Foundation and Poetry magazine.

Hieu Minh Nguyen is the author of “Not Here,” published by Coffee House Press in Minneapolis. He is the son of Vietnamese immigrants. His debut collection, "This Way to the Sugar," was a finalist for both the Minnesota Book Awards and the Lambda Literary Awards.

The other poets to be honored are Safia Elhillo, sam sax, Natalie Scenters-Zapico and Paul Tran.

The five poets will appear together at the Dodge Poetry Festival in October, and the December issue of Poetry will include their work.