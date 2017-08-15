St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman proposed a 23.9 percent tax levy increase, the biggest hike in decades, but he urged people to take a nuanced look at the numbers.

His suggested 2018 property tax levy is primarily the result of the city paying for street maintenance in a different way, Coleman said during his final budget address Tuesday at St. Paul College. People will pay the city less for right of way assessments and instead pay more in property taxes, he said.

A Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that limited St. Paul’s use of such assessments hung over the mayor’s 12th budget address. But Coleman, who is running for governor, also outlined public safety, environmental and jobs spending priorities in his $561 million budget. The next mayor will inherit that budget, but the City Council could make changes to it first.

“Twenty-three point nine percent is a big number. It is difficult to stand before you and even propose it,” Coleman said, but any other option would have eroded the quality of life in St. Paul. “Any other choice would have passed the problem on to my successor, and while I would have liked to have done that, it wouldn’t have been fair.”

The mayor’s plan includes adding six police officers, four of whom would have specialized mental health training. The city would also spend $750,000 to fully implement police body cameras, he said.

The fire department could also see significant changes next year. Coleman would like to follow a consulting group’s recent recommendation and spend more on medical calls and less on fire and rescue teams.

Emerald ash borer beetles have been devastating St. Paul’s parks and boulevard trees, leaving stumps and frustrated residents in their wake. The mayor’s budget includes an additional $1.2 million to remove infested trees and plant new ones, bringing total emerald ash borer spending to $2.6 million in 2018, he said.

Coleman has made attracting and growing jobs in the city a primary focus during his last year in office. He created an Innovation Cabinet to help St. Paul draw creative employers and technology companies. Cabinet members recently announced several goals, like adding office space and holding innovation-themed events. The proposed budget includes $300,000 to achieve the goals.

Right Track, a program that helps youth find job opportunities, has been a staple of Coleman’s tenure. He helped launch it in 2014 and added $125,000 in ongoing Right Track funding to the proposed budget, which could help keep the program going after he departs.

Many community members have raised concerns about the need for more city services for youth, which could prevent them from getting in trouble. The budget will include funding for more free community programs, like music classes and martial arts. St. Paul’s parks and recreation department will offer an additional 187 free classes next year, city spokeswoman Clare Cloyd said.

The final budget could differ from Coleman’s proposal. Council members will consider the plan over the next few months and make changes. Some council members have said they are potentially interested in shifting all street maintenance costs to property taxes.

Property owners previously paid for road work through the right of way assessments, based on their street frontage. Coleman’s budget shifts $20 million of those maintenance costs to taxes. But he wants to continue to collect about $10 million through assessments that city staff argue are legal under the state Supreme Court’s ruling.

The City Council adopts the budget and tax levy in December.

St. Paul leaders’ budget decisions are just one piece of the puzzle impacting St. Paul taxpayers. Ramsey County and the school district must also make taxing decisions, and the changing real estate market is driving up home values — and how much some people pay in property taxes.

The median value of a single family home in St. Paul is estimated to increase by $12,700 to $173,900 next year, according to Ramsey County budget documents. Neighborhoods that struggled to bounce back after the recession, like the North End, Thomas-Dale and Greater East Side, are expected to see the greatest market value increases.