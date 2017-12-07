A house caught fire early Thursday in St. Paul, killing a resident and leaving a firefighter slightly hurt, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 1:45 a.m. to the blaze on the East Side in the 1800 block of Lacrosse Avenue, fire officials said.

"A neighbor was alerted to the fire by his barking dog and called 911," Assistant Fire Chief Mike Gaede said. "Crews arrived quickly and encountered a significant amount of fire coming out of the windows on two sides of the house."

An elderly woman inside was discovered unconscious, and firefighters tried to revive her before she was taken by emergency personnel to Regions Hospital, the assistant chief said.

Gaede said the woman died at the hospital. He said she was the only person in the home at the time.

The woman's identity has yet to be disclosed. One firefighter suffered minor burns, was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities have not addressed how the fire may have begun, and investigators remained on the scene well into the morning.