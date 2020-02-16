A robotics team from St. Paul’s Highland Park High School is scrambling to recover stolen equipment after the theft of its trailer before a competition.

On Sunday, the team’s business mentor created an online campaign to buy replacement batteries, tools and parts, but they want people on the lookout for the large, black trailer, which was stolen Saturday night. The trailer stored a lot of the team’s equipment, and if it doesn’t turn up, they will have to find a new means to transport the robot to Duluth for a regional competition in three weeks.

Business mentor Marta Shore shared on the fundraiser that buying back all the stolen items will be “hard for an inner-city, public-school team that already has some difficulty making ends meet.”

“We can’t go to competitions and showcase the amazing robot we’ve been working on without all of this equipment,” Shore added.

The fundraising goal of $2,000 created Sunday morning was nearly meet only several hours into the campaign.

Highland Park’s team, dubbed the Automatons, spent the first six weeks of the new year building a robot from scratch. Shore said the robot wasn’t in the trailer when it was stolen.

Anyone who spots the black trailer with a red “HP” logo is asked to call police.