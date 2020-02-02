St. Paul firefighters rappelled down a cliff around 2 a.m. Sunday to rescue a man who was stranded 100 feet above the ground.

The rescue squad was called to the cliff near Wabasha Avenue and Shepard Road, where the man was stuck “with no way of getting down,” the Fire Department said in a tweet.

A video of the rescue shows a first responder rappelling the face of the cliff to meet the man, who was not injured.

It’s unclear how the man became trapped or if he faces any charges. The site of the rescue is near caves but it’s illegal to enter them.

Rescuers used spotlights and headlamps during the middle-of-the-night rescue, and authorities shut down westbound traffic on Shepard Road. First responders were able to lower him to safety so he could be medically evaluated.