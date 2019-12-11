The St. Paul City Council is expected to approve its 2020 budget Wednesday, with a $9 million property tax bump to pay for road repairs, recreation center programs and community ambassadors to help curb a spike in gun violence.

The more than $620 million budget includes about $1.7 million in public safety spending that Mayor Melvin Carter proposed in November, after several violent months that brought the city's homicide total to a 25-year high. Council members have expressed support for the supplemental budget, which includes money for youth employment and outreach, streetscape improvements and incentives for landlords to rent to people with criminal histories.

The supplemental public safety budget, coupled with the budget that Carter proposed in August, would bring the property tax levy to more than $165 million — an increase of nearly 6% from 2019. Property owners will likely end up paying less than what's listed on their estimated property tax bills, because those estimates were calculated using the maximum 22% levy increase the council passed in September in case the city had to pay for trash collection out of its tax revenue.

After years of double-digit levy increases, council members said they wanted to keep the levy as low as possible in 2020.

Though some residents say years of rising property tax bills are taking a toll, only a few people who attended a standing-room-only Truth in Taxation hearing Dec. 4 came to talk about taxes. The nearly 50 people who spoke at the public hearing brought up issues ranging from climate change and homelessness to public safety and enforcement of the city's minimum wage and Earned Sick and Safe Time laws.

Carter's proposed budget includes about $4 million in cuts — including five sworn police officer positions — although city officials in recent weeks have found ways to avoid some of them: The supplemental public safety budget includes $225,000 to keep after-school recreation center programs free, and the city's parking fund will fill a gap in the library collections budget.

