H.B. Fuller has agreed to sell a surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business for $71 million. The unit makes chemicals for use mainly in the floor covering, detergent and beauty industries.

St. Paul-based H.B. Fuller, a global adhesives provider, had acquired the Dalton, Ga., business in 2017 has part of its $1.6 billion acquisition of Royal Adhesive.

"The business being sold is a non-strategic, non-adhesive business, which was purchased as part of the Royal acquisition," said Jim Owens, president and chief executive of H.B. Fuller in a news release. "Our focus is to shift our portfolio to more highly specified adhesive solutions, and the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business is not part of our strategic vision."

Proceeds of the sale, which is expected to close in the third quarter, will be used to pay down long-term debt.

The business is being sold to a fellow Dalton, Ga., company Tiarco LLC. Tiarco is a subsidiary of Textile Rubber and Chemical Company Inc., a private company based in Dalton, Ga., that was founded in 1951 to produce latex and other specialty chemicals for the carpet and rug industry and has since grown into a global supplier of specialty chemicals.

H.B. Fuller's surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business has annual revenue of about $25 million, and earnings of about $8 million, according to Fuller's release.

For their most recent year ended Dec. 1, 2018, Fuller had total revenue of $3 billion, and earned $171.2 million.