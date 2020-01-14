– A plow drivers' strike is coming to St. Louis County, though the timing remains undisclosed.

The Teamsters Local 320 can legally start the strike Tuesday morning. Business agent Erik Skoog said the union will release information on any work stoppage as it occurs and won't have any further comment until then.

Members were asked to take home personal items from work by the end of the day Monday.

The region could see a few inches of snow overnight and more throughout the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. County spokeswoman Dana Kazel said plows would be called to work Tuesday morning.

If a strike were to occur, supervisors and other licensed plow operators from other departments would go to work clearing snow. The county has given priority to the roads with the most traffic, Kazel said.

Hermantown, which has some of the busiest roads maintained by the county, expects the contingency plan will sufficiently cover the area, city spokesman Joe Wicklund said.

The public works department of Minnesota's geographically largest county is responsible for more than 3,000 miles of roads in total. The county owns 150 plows and 43 graders,

The Teamsters Local 320 union represents more than 160 employees, including plow drivers/equipment operators, mechanics, sign technicians and others.

Members voted to authorize a strike in December as contract talks broke down over wages, health care and paid time off accrual. Following negotiations with a state mediator Friday, members voted down St. Louis County's final offer on Saturday. Under state law, the local has until Feb. 3 to begin a strike.

While a plow strike was threatened in previous negotiations in 2011, a deal was reached before a walkout, according to the county.