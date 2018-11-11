St. Cloud State edged visiting Denver 4-3 on Saturday night to complete an NCHC sweep in a series between two highly ranked teams.

Kevin Fitzgerald's goal at 9 minutes, 7 seconds of the third period for the No. 2 Huskies broke a 3-3 tie.

Blake Lizotte and Easton Brodzinski had power-play goals for St. Cloud State in the second period.

Cole Guttman had two goals for the No. 5 Pioneers, who lost the first game by the same 4-3 score.

David Hrenak had 15 saves for St. Cloud State, Devin Cooley 37 stops for Denver.

Miami (Ohio) 3, No. 11 North Dakota 2: Casey Gilling had a goal and two assists as the RedHawks beat the visiting Fighting Hawks. Jordan Kawaguchi scored early in the third period for UND to tie the score at 1-1 and got a second goal with 23 seconds left.

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 5, Colorado College 1: Nick Swaney scored twice and Riley Tufte had a goal and two assists as UMD routed the visiting Tigers.

Big Ten

No. 6 Notre Dame 6, No. 14 Michigan 2: Alex Steeves had two goals and one assist as the Irish routed the host Wolverines. Michigan won the first game of the series 2-1.

No. 8 Penn State 11, Robert Morris 6: Nikita Pavlychev, a 6-7 freshman forward from Yaroslav, Russia, had two goals and on assist as did defenseman Kris Myllari to lead the visiting Panthers over the Colonials.

No. 7 Ohio State 1, Colgate 0: Dakota Joshua scored just past the halfway point of the period and Tommy Nappier made 24 saves as the Buckeyes beat the Raiders. Mitch Benson made 35 saves for Colgate, a day after making 41 in a 3-0 loss.

WCHA

Bemidji State 1, Merrimack 0: Tyler Irvine scored on a power play early in the second period and Zach Driscoll stopped all 16 shots he faced to lead the Beavers over the visiting Warriors.