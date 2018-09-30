A 38-year-old St. Cloud man went to the city’s police station on Saturday morning and told them he had killed a female acquaintance at his home, authorities said.

When police went to the man’s home, they found a 45-year-old Blaine woman dead there, police said in a statement Saturday night.

The man showed up at the police station about 8:10 a.m. Saturday and told them about what had happened on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue N.

The man was being held at the Stearns County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify people until charges are filed.

The woman’s name was not released. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of her death, police said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation.