A potent spring snowstorm dumped as much as a foot of snow across a wide swath of central Minnesota overnight, and gusty winds and temperatures tumbling below freezing threatened to make driving treacherous across much of the region Saturday morning.

The Twin Cities area got more than expected out of the storm, with 2.8 inches officially at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. In Anoka County on the north side of the metro, Ramsey reported 6 inches and Andover 5.5.

Sandstone, in Pine County between the Twin Cities and Duluth, reported 12 inches of snow, according to the Weather Service. Brainerd, Little Falls and Ottertail reported 10 inches, with 11 inches in Isle on Lake Mille Lacs. St. Cloud reported 6.1 inches.

On Saturday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported snow-covered roads across the middle third of the state, with highways partially covered in the metro area. At least a couple of dozen crashes in the metro area were reported on MnDOT’s website.

Now, the cold sets in. On Saturday in the Twin Cities, temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s, with northwest winds of 20 mph gusting to 35. Tonight, skies will clear, helping temperatures tumble to 11 degrees — near the record low of 9. North of St. Cloud, temperatures are expected to fall near zero.

On Friday night, @NWSTwinCities tweeted that below-zero windchills in many parts of the region are “not a joke,” a reference to Sunday’s other status on the calendar — as April Fools’ Day.

Easter morning will dawn clear and cold, with a high near 35 and somewhat lighter winds. But that chilly sunshine will fade again Monday and Tuesday, when rain and snow are likely in the metro area.

Hat-and-mitten-worth weather is expected to continue through next week.