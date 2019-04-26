Sometimes it snows in late April.

Winter is about to make a spring weekend comeback, with 4 to 8 inches of snow expected Saturday in a large portion of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen on Friday issued a winter storm warning in effect from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in south-central and southeastern Minnesota, including the cities of Mankato, Fairmont, Albert Lea and Rochester.

A less dire winter weather advisory was declared for the rest of southern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin, where 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible. That advisory includes much of the south metro.

The storm will come on the heels of several days of mild weather in which yards got racked, cars got washed and snow shovels got stashed.

The snow won’t stay long. In the warning zone, rain will turn to heavy snow by daybreak, with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour — along with a few thunderstorms, the NWS said.

East to northeast winds will enliven the weather situation, with 10- to 20-mile-per-hour east to northeast winds gusting up to 30 mph.

By midafternoon, temperatures will rise quickly, “and travel conditions are expected to improve significantly,” the NWS said on its website.

In the metro area, rain and snow will fall through the morning and into the afternoon, with an inch or two of accumulation before the afternoon melt begins. The day’s high of 45 and Saturday night’s low of 38 won’t feel very springlike.

Sunday in the metro will be cloudy, with rain returning Sunday night and lingering into Monday. Sunshine isn’t expected to return until Tuesday, which will be dry and partly sunny with a high near 53. Wednesday and Thursday are likely to bring more rain.

Those days will also bring the month of May. It remains to be seen if sometimes it snows in May.