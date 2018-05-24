In a bizarre twist, Vikings wide receiver Kendall Wright’s name surfaced early this afternoon in connection to last Saturday’s arrest of Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams for public intoxication.

Williams, who’d been arrested after police saw him struggling to stabilize himself on an electric bike, told police that Wright had crashed his Lamborghini, according to video released by police in Frisco, Texas. The tale invited suspicion, though, after Williams told police he’d gotten a call from Wright informing him of the car crash, only to then admit that his cell phone was still in his car.

When Williams made his first public comments about the crash, he made no mention of Wright, his college teammate at Baylor. On Thursday afternoon, both Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and Williams’ attorney Chip Lewis refuted the story.

“I have spoken directly with Kendall and his agent and both have assured me there is no truth to the matter,” Spielman said in a statement issued by the Vikings.

Lewis told the Dallas Morning News that Williams was alone in the Lamborghini when he crashed the car. Williams and Wright were together earlier in the evening, but had separated before Williams’ arrest, Lewis said.

Police found Williams’ Lamborghini abandoned after it struck a light pole near the Cowboys’ practice facility last Saturday morning. Lewis initially said Williams had not hit a light pole, but told the Dallas Morning News on Thursday that he was going off Williams’ recollection of the incident, which might have been affected by head trauma caused by the 60 mph crash.