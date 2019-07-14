– "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is celebrating another weekend at No. 1, but non-franchise fare continues to struggle at the box office. Fresh studio-released counterprograming such as the horror movie "Crawl" and the action-comedy "Stuber" barely made a dent in the web-slinger's earnings, although there is a glimmer of hope in the independent world.

The "Spider-Man" sequel added $45.3 million in its second weekend, down only 51%, according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its domestic total to $274.5 million. Globally, Sony Pictures' "Far From Home" has already grossed $847 million.

Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" landed in second place with $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. It's now earned $346.4 million from North American theaters.

But while the well-reviewed franchises are thriving, original newcomers are facing an uphill battle in wide release.

"Crawl," a thriller from Paramount Pictures, debuted in third with an estimated $12 million against a reported $13.5 million budget. Directed by Alexandre Aja, "Crawl" stars Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario as a father and daughter trapped in their home with a bunch of angry alligators during a hurricane. The R-rated pic has been was not screened for critics in advance, which usually signals a dud, but it's rated 88% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Uber comedy "Stuber" got off to a bumpier start with an estimated $8 million from over 3,000 North American locations. The R-rated Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista film cost a reported $16 million to produce and has not inspired the best reviews (it's resting at a rotten 46). It's the latest Fox film to be released by Disney.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

1. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," $45.3 million.

2. "Toy Story 4," $20.7 million.

3. "Crawl," $12 million.

4. "Stuber," $8 million.

5. "Yesterday," $6.8 million.

6. "Aladdin," $5.9 million.

7. "Annabelle Comes Home," $5.6 million.

8. "Midsommar," $3.6 million.

9. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $3.1 million.

10. "Men in Black: International," $2.2 million.

