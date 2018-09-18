Dan Bailey is expected to become the Vikings’ next kicker on Tuesday.

A league source said the team will sign the former Cowboys kicker, whom the Vikings brought in for a visit and a physical on Monday. Bailey, who was released by the Cowboys on Sept. 1 in a salary cap move, was the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history during his seven seasons in Dallas, when he made 88.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

Bailey will replace Daniel Carlson, whom the Vikings released on Monday after the rookie missed three field goals in a 29-29 tie with the Packers on Sunday. The Vikings selected Carlson with the 167th pick in the draft in April, making him the highest-drafted kicker in team history, but let him go after just two games, in what coach Mike Zimmer said Monday was a fairly easy decision.

Carlson had beat out Kai Forbath in the preseason, becoming the Vikings’ third kicker in Zimmer’s five seasons as head coach. Now, Bailey will be the fourth.

“That’s life,” Zimmer said Monday. “I don’t know. It’s hard to figure out. You think you got a guy for a while, and then he goes out and misses three in a big game. But things happen I guess.”