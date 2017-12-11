Super Bow Live image provided by the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee

“Opportunity.”

That’s one of the words the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee used in an audition notice calling for 96 “technically-trained” Twin Cities dancers to perform during Super Bowl Live, the Jan. 26-Feb. 4 outdoor festival that builds the hype for Minnesota's date with the nation’s biggest sporting event.

“Exploitation!”

That’s what some members of Minnesota’s professional dance community are calling the audition notice for hip-hop, jazz and break dancers, ages 16-35.

Dancers will be required to attend two rehearsals and work at least four four-hour shifts during the various events to be held on the Nicollet Mall. In return, they will receive meals plus a $100 "donation" to cover transportation expenses. Plus, they get to keep their costumes.

“As dance makers we know: This is not a great opportunity! This is exploitation," Twin Cities choreographer Laurie Van Wieren commented on Facebook along with a link to the audition notice posted on the website for Northrop Auditorium, the biggest presenter of dance shows in Minnesota.

The audition call says that dancers who are chosen for Super Bowl Live will work in 12- and 24-person teams, performing three dances, lasting three to five minutes, during each four-hour shift.

One incentive, according to the posting, is "exposure" to choreographer Mark Swanhart, whose credits include Cirque du Soleil, Celine Dion's Las Vegas show and Baz Luhrmann's staging of "La Boheme."

“As you know, one can die of exposure,” quipped Twin Cities choreographer Cassandra Shore.

Attempts to reach the host committee for comment were unsuccessful on Monday.

The NFL may be a money-making juggernaut, but it’s not known for shelling out big money to entertainers. Super Bowl halftime acts are unpaid, in fact, but Justin Timberlake will be able to translate the exposure from this year's show into album sales, downloads and commercial endorsements.

“The NFL has the money,” Van Wieren added. “They need to pay for the time, the skill, the art.”

Dancers use their bodies much as professional athletes do, with all the attendant risks, including repetitive stress injuries, sprains and broken bones. Of course, dancers’ earnings are relatively paltry — rounding errors when compared to that of professional athletes.

Auditions take place this weekend this weekend for a chance to perform for audiences for the Super Bowl, which comes to Minnesota for the first time since 1992.