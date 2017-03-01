A light dusting of snow was all it took to bring Wednesday’s morning commute to a crawl. Icy roads led to scores of crashes as drivers had to readjust to winter conditions.

Metro Transit buses were also running behind on half of the agency’s routes. The average delay was 13 minutes, the agency said. Some riders reported buses were struggling to make it up hills coated with glare ice.

At 8:40 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation was reporting 11 crashes on metro area freeways, including one on westbound I-94 at I-35W leading to an 8-minute delay for westbound drivers and an 9-minute setback for eastbound drivers.

City streets were in rough shape too. At 7:45 a.m., Minneapolis police were handling 12 wrecks across the city.

It was slow going across the metro all morning as commuters struggled to gain traction on slippery roads caused by the first measurable snowfall in recent weeks.

Wrecks began early with a mishap that clogged southbound Hwy. 100 from Robbinsdale into Golden Valley around 6:30 a.m. Fender benders, spin outs and rollovers plagued drivers elsewhere, including on southbound Hwy. 61 at Carver Avenue in St. Paul. By 8:45, traffic continued to crawl along I-94 in both directions and along Hwys. 100 and 169 in the west metro.

A fresh snow fall coated the sidewalks along 6th St. on the first day of March Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in downtown Minneapolis, MN.]

Snowplows were dispatched to clear and treat the roads, but MnDOT still warned drivers to take it easy.

“Look out for icy bridges. Ramp conditions could vary from the main roadway,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. “Expect delays. Slow down and leave space between vehicles.”

In a nod to the red-hot Minnesota Wild hockey team, Eagan Police tweeted that “roads are very icy. It looks like they have been “Zambonied” and are playoff ready.”

Roads might get a help from above freezing temperatures forecast for Wednesday. A high of 35 degrees is expected, but there is another chance of snow by late afternoon, the National Weather Service said.