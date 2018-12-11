A Chisago County jury on Tuesday convicted Eric J. Coleman of third-degree murder in the drunken snowmobile crash on Chisago Lake that killed 8-year-old Alan Geisenkoetter.

Coleman was found guilty of seven counts, including drunken driving and vehicular homicide, nearly a year after plowing into the second-grader from Wyoming, Minn., at 60 miles per hour while the boy set up a fish house on the frozen lake with his family. He died a few days later.

“He took a boy full of love, full of happiness, full of curiosity,” his grandmother, Marybeth Lonnee, said of the driver.

Coleman’s blood alcohol level was 0.165 three hours after the crash, more than twice the legal limit, according to criminal charges. He had been charged with drunken driving three other times, had his license revoked and had an ignition-locking system placed on his vehicle.

Even before its resolution, the case had big implications for Minnesota drivers.

Last August, state legislators passed “Little Alan’s Law,” a measure that banned people convicted of driving drunk in a motor vehicle from operating a snowmobile, all-terrain vehicle or boat.

Eric Joseph Coleman

The law closed loopholes in a state statute that allowed drivers convicted of a DWI on the road to continue operating recreational vehicles.

Coleman’s release conditions were revoked after the jury read its verdict, according to Fox 9 news.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.