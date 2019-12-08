A 12-year-old boy was killed in a snowmobile crash in Nicollet, Minn., authorities said Sunday.
The boy, from New Ulm, was riding near Pine and 2nd streets just after sunset Saturday afternoon when the wreck occurred, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy’s identity has yet to be released, nor any details about the circumstances of the crash.
