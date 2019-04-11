Fierce winds and another band of heavy, wet snow — at times accompanied with thunder and lightning — moved across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota overnight as the April winter whiplash continued for a second day, creating treacherous travel conditions and bringing an unexpected day off school for thousands of students.

Minneapolis, St. Paul and Anoka Hennepin were among scores of districts that called off classes Thursday due the dangerous conditions created by sloppy snow and winds howling at over 40 mph leading to low visibility. A jackknifed semitrailer truck on eastbound Interstate 94 near Albertville had all lanes blocked just after 5:30 a.m. and traffic at a standstill. The freeway remained closed two hours later and motorists were being diverted off near Monticello.

Roads were not much better in the immediate metro area where snow-covered highways and freeways were littered with crashes and spin outs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Icy ramps were particularly troublesome. The snowpack and ice prompted the State Patrol to remind drivers to reduce speed, increase following distance and wear their seat belts.

"It's a great day to work at the kitchen table," said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht. Though the agency had 180 plows out on the roads, it's been snowing "so hard so fast it's been a pretty challenging morning."

Hennepin County had all of its 66 plows clearing snow and ice from county roads.

It wasn't just mainline roads that were bad. A Metro Transit bus was reported stuck in the slush that built up at Nicollet and Franklin avenues in south Minneapolis.

A worker cleared a downtown Minneapolis sidewalk of snow early Thursday, for those who manage -- or dare -- to make it in to work.

At 7:30 a.m., the agency said 44 percent of its buses were running an average of 6 minutes behind schedule. No delays were reported on the Blue and Green Lines, Metro Transit said.

In southern and southwestern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning remained in effect, downed power lines had fallen across Interstate 90 west of Jackson, and across Hwy. 59 between Worthington and Fulda. That highway will be closed until the power company can assess damage. State highways across Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Redwood and Pipestone counties also remained closed, MnDOT said.

The State Patrol reported that from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 244 crashes statewide, 34 of them with injuries, as well as 212 vehicles spinning out or sliding off the road and 18 jackknifed semitrailer trucks.

The megastorm that arrived Wednesday may not wind up until Friday, the National Weather Service said. By then the metro area could see 8 to 14 inches of snow. That prospect has cities such as Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hastings and St. Anthony declaring snow emergencies. Neither Minneapolis nor St. .Paul had called a snow emergency as of Thursday morning.

More than 100 flights in and out Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have been canceled Thursday, according to flightaware.com.

Also called off for Thursday was a statewide tornado warning drill that was scheduled as part of Severe Weather Awareness week.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the metro area and most of central and east central Minnesota until 1 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

By Wednesday night, snowfall amounts reported to the NWS included 7 inches in New Prague, 6.8 in Hutchinson, 6 in Faribault, 5.9 in New Ulm and Northfield, 5.6 in Kenyon, 5.5 inches in Oakdale, 5.2 in Hastings, 5 in Bloomington and Owatonna, 4.5 in Mankato, 4.3 in Rochester, 4.3 in Maple Grove, 4.5 in St. Paul and Mankato, 4.2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and 4 in Winona.

It was just a year ago this month when 15.8 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities. At the beginning of April last year, the metro area received 9 inches of snow. A few days later a massive storm hammered the state on a mid-April Saturday.

Those two snowstorms placed among the Top 10 recorded in April in the metro area over the last 128 years.

Lest anyone think winter has permanently changed its schedule and will occur henceforth from February through April, it's too soon to say. The two most recent Aprils are unusual for the past decade, said climatologist Pete Boulay of the state Department of Natural Resources.

"Of the past 10 years, six had less than 2 inches of snow in April and five had less than an inch," he said.

Temperatures were expected to climb into the 40s over the weekend, still about 10 degrees below average for this time of year and chilly enough to slow the melting process.