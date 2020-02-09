Fine flakes of snow by the inch crept across Minnesota in the dead of night, leaving a gentle reminder to its inhabitants Sunday that winter has many weeks to go.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has a winter storm warning in effect until noon Sunday for a wide swath of geography that stretches the full width of Minnesota’s lower third and includes all of the Twin Cities.

Snow depths are expected to range from 6 inches to a foot when all is said and fallen, the NWS said, with the deeper totals being most likely from Redwood Falls and eastward through Mankato and onto Rochester.

As for the metro, snow totals are anticipated to range from 6 to 8 inches in the southern Twin Cities and 2 to 4 inches in the northern suburbs.

“Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in the warning area,” the NWS said in its latest forecast, “with even a few thunderstorms possible in the heaviest snow bands as has been noted across southwestern Minnesota early [Sunday] morning.”

There also has been “cloud to ground” lightning detected about 10 miles south of Owatonna, the weather service said.

Snow reports so far Sunday are scant. Blue Earth, in the heart of southern Minnesota, has seen 9 inches of snow as of 6 a.m., according to the weather service.

The second half Sunday should bring clearing skies to the metro area, with a high topping out at about 25 degrees. Then, when much of Twin Citians return to work and school, the weather turns ho-hum: highs in the upper 20s and no snow in the forecast.

Looking a little further down the calendar, the weather service says there’s a sharp temperature decline looming on Thursday, when a high short of double digits and a lower easily below zero.