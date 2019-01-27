The good news: The 8 to 12 inches of snow expected to blanket the Twin Cities Sunday night into Monday will be mostly light and fluffy.

The bad news: The brunt of it will come just in time for the Monday morning commute.

The “initial onslaught” of snow is expected to start falling around 6 p.m. with potential for a short lull overnight, said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. Earlier, it had been expected to start falling around 2 p.m.

The heaviest snow is due Monday morning.

“The combination of the light snow and blustery winds are going to result in reduced visibility and blowing snow,” Hasenstein said.

The snow should stop accumulating by Monday afternoon, followed by dangerously low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This arctic surge will come with winds of 10 to 15 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday, yielding windchills of 45 below in the metro and up to 60 below in rural areas, where the wind has more room to build, said Joe Calderone, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office. Winds are expected to die down a bit Wednesday night and Thursday.

So far this month, the Twin Cities have received about 1.7 inches, far below the normal January accumulation of 12.2 inches.

“This [snowstorm] might help us catch up or exceed that,” Hasenstein said.

For those who do have to commute on Monday, Hasenstein urged them to slow down, keep headlights on in blowing snow and give snowplows plenty of room.