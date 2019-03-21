Minnesota lost 8,800 jobs in February, chiefly in construction as cold weather and heavy snow curbed work, the state jobs agency said Thursday.

The unemployment rate climbed for the second straight month, rising just a notch to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent in January. The state’s jobless rate reached a 19-year low of 2.8 percent for four consecutive months in 2018 before starting upward in November.

The losses may reverse as good weather arrives and seasonal work emerges in farms and recreational areas this spring. But they come amid broader signs that a decade of growth in Minnesota’s 3-million person job market is slackening.

For instance, for the year that ended Feb. 28, Minnesota actually lost jobs, only around 1,300, but it was the first loss over any 12-month period since July 2010. In addition, the U.S., which has been adding around 200,000 jobs a month in the past few years, added just 20,000 in February.

Steve Grove, head of the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, said that the construction-related losses were “not shocking given the brutal February weather.”

But he added that Minnesota employers are coping with ultraslow growth in the labor force, which has a participation rate of 69.8 percent, one of the highest in the U.S. “We can’t have job gains without people to fill the positions,” he said.

The data emerged on a day when another new study showed Minneapolis-St. Paul experienced some of the fastest economic growth among the largest 100 cities during 2017, but that prosperity remained divided among racial lines in the region.

The report by the Brookings Institution underscored the difficulty the Twin Cities has had undoing the economic damage caused by past racial discrimination and the less overt unfairness that still occurs. The region was among the top 20 cities in narrowing the employment gap between white and nonwhite employees during 2017, that study found. But it was in the bottom 20 cities in narrowing the income and poverty gaps between whites and nonwhites.

“We have to address internal workplace culture and bias,” said Tawanna Black, chief executive of the Center for Economic Inclusion, a Minneapolis nonprofit organization. “We can’t afford to pay talent less than what it’s worth.”

As the economic expansion that began in 2009 extended, hiring accelerated and employers in Minnesota and around the country reached deeper into the job pool for more workers. Wage growth lagged hiring growth but also started to pick up in the last few years.

Minnesota needs more time with a high level of employment to begin to narrow some of the pay and wealth gaps between whites and nonwhite workers. In 2017, the median wage for white employees in the Twin Cities grew while that for nonwhite employees fell, widening the gap by nearly $5,000 to about $17,000.

Over a 10-year period from 2008 through 2017, the Twin Cities performed slightly better in narrowing the difference between wages and wealth along racial lines, though still below average.

Black said public officials and business executives around the region recognize the need to create an economy that works for everyone. “Nobody thinks we have it figured out,” she said. “We’re running fast but never fast enough to keep up with the economy.”

And now, the state’s job data is signaling caution for the first time in years.

In February, the construction sector lost about 6,200 jobs and professional and business services dropped 3,500. Leisure and hospitality employers added about 3,900 jobs and financial companies added about 2,500.